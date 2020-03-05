Editing Allowed
WATCH: Can SA solve the growth conundrum?
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
05 March 2020 - 10:18
The coronavirus poses a threat to global trade, travel and health systems. Against this backdrop, and with GDP data showing that SA slipped into a technical recession, the panel discusses the country’s growth potential.