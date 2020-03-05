Opinion

WATCH: Can SA solve the growth conundrum?

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The coronavirus poses a threat to global trade, travel and health systems. Against this backdrop, and with GDP data showing that SA slipped into a technical recession, the panel discusses the country’s growth potential.

