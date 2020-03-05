Taxes on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products are not nearly high enough

The excise on the e-liquid can be levied on either the volume of the liquid, or the price of the liquid. Each approach has its pros and cons. A tax based on volume is simpler than a tax based on price because only the volume of e-liquid needs to be assessed. A tax based on the price requires capacity to monitor the market and assess prices, which may be difficult where informal markets are concerned.

The problem with a tax on the volume, however, is that it tends to favour products that are more expensive, which are typically those with a higher nicotine concentration. A tax based on price does not suffer this drawback, as the quantum of the tax is higher for higher-priced products.

After choosing the tax base, the Treasury must set an appropriate rate. One approach is to tax e-cigarettes based on their equivalence to combustible cigarettes. This requires an estimate on how many millilitres of e-liquid equates to one pack of cigarettes, and applying the cigarette excise rate accordingly.

There are a number of ways that equivalence can be measured, but there is currently no consensus yet. In the absence of an agreed equivalence measure, SA would need to follow an international benchmark rate, to be set by the WHO, or inform its decision by the experiences of other countries.

A final issue the Treasury needs to consider concerns taxation of the physical e-cigarette device. People buy devices less frequently than e-liquids so a tax on the device is unlikely to impact those already using the product. However, it could prevent vaping initiation, especially among price-sensitive youth. For this reason it would be important for public health to see these devices incur an excise tax.

However, the fact that e-cigarettes are so heterogeneous and subject to technological change requires the Treasury to carefully consider what constitutes an e-cigarette product. While this makes taxation of the devices more challenging, countries such as Russia, Kenya, Bahrain and numerous US states show that it can be done.

In the coming months, the bill that establishes how HTPs and e-cigarettes should be regulated will be debated in parliament. The bill includes a regulatory framework in which it is illegal to market HTPs and e-cigarettes to young people, or to advertise them as smoking cessation aids. In the absence of regulation, the tobacco industry fiercely markets its “novel” products to attract new consumers and to maintain existing consumers.

It is imperative that the bill gets passed, that HTPs are taxed at 100% of the rate of cigarettes, and that e-cigarettes are appropriately taxed in 2021. Public health should be prioritised over industry profits.

• Filby is a research officer in the research unit on the economics of excisable products housed in the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town.