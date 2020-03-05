SOE presidential council is a step in the right direction
An SOE in distress requires a different set of management skills compared to those needed to manage a well-run organisation
There is no doubt that achieving much needed economic growth in SA will also depend on the success and effectiveness of state-owned entities (SOEs). They therefore cannot be allowed to fail or collapse because of the systemic risk this poses to the country.
The success of SOEs depends on strong financial management, governance controls as well as clear strategic perspective from the government. This requires a clear understanding of government’s oversight role and a strong developmental plan supported by industries the government wants to focus on.
On February 26, finance minister Tito Mboweni tabled the first budget of the sixth administration and, as expected, the spotlight was on SOEs due to the continued challenges these entities face and the insurmountable pressure they place on the fiscus.
So far, the performance of SOEs has not been exemplary with many either making losses or continually seeking government bailout. Clear examples are SAA and Eskom, the latter of which now poses the single largest risk to the country’s growth prospects because of its inability to provide reliable power supplies.
In the October 2019 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), Mboweni announced an R11.2bn allocation for SAA over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period; as per the 2020 budget an additional R5.2bn was allocated for SAA, taking the total to R16.4bn over the MTEF. The challenge is that funds allocated to entities such as SAA and Eskom are earmarked for repayment of the entities’ guaranteed debt and to cover debt-service costs.
The reform and stabilisation of SOEs is therefore crucial to make our SOEs profitable rather than recipients of government bailouts. Clarity on the mandate, funding and management of the SOEs is needed so that they can effectively play their role as catalyst for economic development. It is also important to improve the corporate governance of SOEs, appoint competent boards with relevant and diverse skills and ensure they have the right management.
Government needs to prioritise which SOEs are key for the country based on their developmental and commercial mandates, which will make it easy to allocate resources and capital. We need to resolve the corporate governance issues affecting many SOEs.
The right CEO, for example, does not necessarily have to be a technical person, but someone with appropriate skills relevant to the management and operational issues facing the SOEs. For example, an SOE in distress requires a different set of management skills compared to those needed to manage a well-run organisation. A CEO who has experience of managing a well-run company can find it potentially difficult to be effective in an entity in distress and prone to shareholder interference and liquidity crisis, because the skills set are different.
We need strategic thinkers who can provide leadership to these organisations. What has often happened in the past, and which has affected the effective management of some SOEs, is that the right people are frustrated and find themselves with different shareholder expectations and unfortunately, they end up leaving.
Private sector involvement at a management and board level could bring the relevant expertise required to run these SOEs as viable and profitable commercial businesses, thus allowing governments to deliver on their developmental mandate. In addition, private sector participation in partnering with SOEs to deliver on the provision of both economic and social infrastructure should also be encouraged and expanded.
South Africans can also take learnings from the other countries such as the Singapore Temasek Holdings case study to understand how they got the balance right between aligning shareholder interests and making sure that SOEs fulfil their mandate, and trusting capable people from the board to management, to run them.
In this respect, it is encouraging that we now have permanent CEOs at Eskom and Transnet, two of the most important SOEs in the country with an effect on virtually every sector of the economy. The government has also proposed the formation of an SOE presidential council to ensure that SOEs are run properly and we believe this is a step in the right direction.
While the SOEs are currently busy recalibrating themselves, it is currently difficult for them to re-enter capital markets and attract investors. However, investment banks such as Absa are well positioned to facilitate on behalf of SOEs and to play a critical role in the implementation of the much-needed infrastructural investment.
There are also other investors, including development finance institutions, who are willing to take risks in investing or funding the SOEs provided there is a compelling business or commercial opportunity.
The question often asked is, are these steps being taken regularly enough? Probably not but at least we are beginning to see that the government has realised it can no longer allow SOEs to be inefficiently managed. Giving up is not an option. If we do not get it right, this has a direct effect on the country, economy and people.
• Letshwiti is head: ofstate-owned companies (public sector coverage) with Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.