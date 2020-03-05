SOE presidential council is a step in the right direction

There is no doubt that achieving much needed economic growth in SA will also depend on the success and effectiveness of state-owned entities (SOEs). They therefore cannot be allowed to fail or collapse because of the systemic risk this poses to the country.

The success of SOEs depends on strong financial management, governance controls as well as clear strategic perspective from the government. This requires a clear understanding of government’s oversight role and a strong developmental plan supported by industries the government wants to focus on.

On February 26, finance minister Tito Mboweni tabled the first budget of the sixth administration and, as expected, the spotlight was on SOEs due to the continued challenges these entities face and the insurmountable pressure they place on the fiscus.

So far, the performance of SOEs has not been exemplary with many either making losses or continually seeking government bailout. Clear examples are SAA and Eskom, the latter of which now poses the single largest risk to the country’s growth prospects because of its inability to provide reliable power supplies.

In the October 2019 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), Mboweni announced an R11.2bn allocation for SAA over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period; as per the 2020 budget an additional R5.2bn was allocated for SAA, taking the total to R16.4bn over the MTEF. The challenge is that funds allocated to entities such as SAA and Eskom are earmarked for repayment of the entities’ guaranteed debt and to cover debt-service costs.