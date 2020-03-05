Opinion

CARTOON: Surprise rise of the dinosaur Democrats

05 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, March 5 2020
Thursday, March 5 2020

Billionaire Bloomberg drops out of US presidential race

Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, is backing Joe Biden, saying he will ‘work to make him the next president of the US’
World
11 hours ago

Biden surges back into new two-man race

The former vice-president appears triumphant as he takes nine states in Super Tuesday
World
13 hours ago

Klobuchar, Buttigieg drop out presidential race and plan to endorse Biden

Amy Klobuchar becomes the third 2020 candidate in as many days to drop out of the Democratic presidential race
World
2 days ago

US Democrats to probe interference at the justice department

The judiciary chair demands a ‘full briefing’ about Donald Trump’s influence on a wide range of criminal and anti-trust matters
World
5 days ago

Big South Carolina win injects new life into Joe Biden campaign as Super Tuesday looms

The resounding margin could slow Bernie Sander’s momentum, who to now has grown stronger with each contest
World
3 days ago
