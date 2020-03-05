CARTOON: Surprise rise of the dinosaur Democrats

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Fundamentals and valuations are favourable, but beware the risks associated with the EM equity market
State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo says there are a number of cases under investigation
DA leader says his caucus in the metro is very frustrated by the political mess in the city
The embattled mall owner says uncertainty in equity markets has prevented potential investors from committing capital
Any disruption that hurts the motor industry will have a wider impact on the South African economy
Plan to rejuvenate Game and its other divisions might not hold up against competition from those such as Takealot
Beige Book report says US manufacturing activity expanded up to February 24, but companies view coronavirus and the US presidential election as potential risks
Janneman Malan shares man-of-the-match award with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi
So much power, so little responsibility for BMW’s fast, loud and luxurious X5 M and X6 M
