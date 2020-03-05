A must-do moment for human settlements and low-cost housing

We have a date with destiny. We can either emerge from the Human Settlements Indaba in Johannesburg on Friday, March 6, focused on the task at hand — or let the dream of building sustainable human settlements and changing the apartheid spatial geography perish.

The department of human settlements has called its partners, which include developers, financiers, community organisations and human settlements entities, because it has some serious business to discuss and agree on.

We will be tabling the department’s plans for the next five years — the medium-term strategic framework — which entail:

Declaring priority development areas (mega-projects), which are targeted for achieving spatial transformation.

Building 470,000 low-cost housing units and issuing them with title deeds.

Providing 300,000 service sites for people to build their own houses and also issuing them with title deeds.

Delivering 30,000 social housing units for rental.

Producing 12,000 community residential units.

Upgrading 1,500 informal settlements.

Eradicating the title deeds backlog which stands and 1.3-million.

The department has called the Indaba because it needs partnerships to achieve these targets and believes all its stakeholders, especially the private sector, have a critical role to play.

Out of engagements at the Indaba, the department would like to strengthen the participation of its stakeholders with tangible plans, roles and responsibilities in the delivery of sustainable human settlements and in changing the quality of life for all South Africans. These stakeholders range from ordinary citizens across the country’s villages to the top executives of our banking and financial institutions in the main business districts of SA.

We would like to talk about the development of an area-based investment and funding model for the human settlements projects contained in our plans. We want to reach an agreement on how the private sector is going to participate in providing finance for affordable housing to complement what the government is already offering.

The minister and provincial MECs responsible for human settlements are keen to reflect honestly and openly about impediments that confront the private sector when doing business with us.

Most importantly, our interest is finding lasting solutions by coming up with institutional arrangements, such as a government one-stop shop to address these obstacles timeously and effectively.

One of the cornerstones of our democracy is active citizen participation in the delivery of services and strengthening partnerships with community-based organisations is of the utmost importance. With 300,000 service sites to be provided to South Africans for them to build their own houses, the Zenzeleni (self-build) programme will start a different kind of conversation with a populace used to being on the receiving end of government services.

We hope this conversation will be about restoring the pride of SA’s poor and marginalised by allowing them to take full charge of their destiny through the houses they will be building for each other and the communities they will be creating for themselves.

Transformation roadmap

Tied to this is the need to address the transformation imperatives facing the sector in terms of the injection of necessary resources, such as skills transfer, financing, and the commitment to building quality houses.

The Indaba will have to agree on the transformation roadmap for the sector; leaving this to chance would be tantamount to neglecting our past as a country and neglecting our responsibilities.

Within this context of delivering and committing to achieve all these targets, South Africans still need to engage fully with the concept of alternative building technologies. We are a country that still believes in bricks and mortar while there are other, more environmentally friendly ways of achieving the same result.

Working together with many partners and stakeholders, SA has moved far in the past two decades, effecting some lasting changes in the political and economic landscapes to ensure a better environment that will serve as a base to bring services and improve people’s lives.

From the outset, it was clear that the government needed to take along all important partners, such as the private sector, if it was to succeed in the long journey to cement democracy, build functional institutions, improve the economy, and solidify efficiency in the delivery of the basic but crucial services to the people.