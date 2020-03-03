JSE has failed to deliver fair amendments to debt listings requirements

As we know all too well in SA, transactions of this nature pose an unacceptable conflict of interest and raise the risk of decisions that are not in the best interests of the company.

Our experience of the history of investor engagements (such as at Umgeni, PPC and other issuers) has taught us that the ability of investors to engage with one another and with the issuer needed significant improvement.

The new version introduces better protocols for investor meetings. Investors will now be able to call a meeting of noteholders to discuss matters of mutual concern, vote on decisions and collaborate when the issuer is not meeting its obligations. Voting is now to be based on the percentage value of investments held, as opposed to the previous outdated and iniquitous voting by a show of hands.

We commend the JSE for improving the minimum disclosures by debt issuers and for promoting better protocols for investor meetings. Sadly, however, this is not nearly enough change. Early on in the debt listings requirements review process, investors had required the appointment of a debt officer who could act for bondholders by, for example, calling meetings, appointing legal advisers and collating votes of bondholders. This necessary role has been repeatedly watered down through the discussions over the past year.

Debt officer

While the concept of a debt officer is included in version four of the draft review, that officer can be an employee of the issuer, and this lack of independence is problematic. Furthermore, critical responsibilities that would facilitate a proper negotiation between issuer and investors, and ensure the issuer meets its obligations to investors, are absent from the debt officer’s role.

In version four, the JSE has backtracked on two key issues that were agreed to at a lengthy and detailed meeting of all stakeholders (including the JSE, Asisa members, Banking Association SA members and other stakeholders) in October 2019.

These are the ability for investors to properly negotiate terms and conditions of loan documents (including transparency in the negotiation process), and provisions requiring issuers to be responsible for legal costs incurred by investors when they (issuers) are not meeting their obligations.

In other global bond markets, investors can appoint either a legal adviser to act for them as a collective, or a bond trustee to ensure that the investors’ rights are protected. In SA we have neither of these.