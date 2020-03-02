CARTOON: Coronavirus strikes global economy

Fed fund futures show traders expect a 75 basis point rate cut by the US central bank
Funding is urgently needed to prevent a humanitarian crisis as famine stalks the northeast region
Labour refuses to revisit pay deal
Focus will be the proposed cut in public sector pay announced in the budget
The airline is seeking compensation or cancellation of its multibillion-rand order
Countries such as SA, with limited ability to implement fiscal stimulus, will be the worst affected
The African Continental Free-Trade Area agreement starts officially on July 1, but its laws and support mechanisms have yet to be finalised
Gross gaming revenue plunges 87.8% from a year earlier
Blues show that the physical domination that won SA the Rugby World Cup will not be enough for the next four years
Adam Neumann planned to revolutionise the office and the world. What went wrong?
