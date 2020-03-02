Opinion

CARTOON: Coronavirus strikes global economy

02 March 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, March 2 2020
Monday, March 2 2020

Europe’s retailers to lose $4bn as virus stalls shipping flows

A study by Zencargo shows electronics, clothing and furniture are the top three categories most affected by supply chain issues from China
World
2 days ago

Investors now expect global recession due to coronavirus

Markets can cope even if there is big risk as long as we can see the end, but no-one can tell how long this will last and how severe it will get, one ...
World
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: Markets continue to bleed over coronavirus

The JSE all share fell to its lowest level in 15 months on Friday, with all the major indices steeply down
Markets
2 days ago

How the coronavirus outbreak is changing global politics

The epidemic could weaken Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, feed conspiracy theories and lead to closed borders
World
1 day ago

More South Africans want to be evacuated from Wuhan

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says 151 of the about 201 citizens living in the coronavirus-hit area have asked to be retrieved
National
15 hours ago

The financial industry prepares itself for coronavirus pandemic

Working from home, keeping employees at a distance from each other, forgoing conferences and business travel — the list goes on
World
3 days ago
Friday, February 28 2020
Friday, February 28 2020

Most read

1.
Ethical failures are to blame for the poor state ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Budget matters little to ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Backlash against Mboweni ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Cutting public service wages is vital
Opinion / Letters
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa has vast political capital that ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.