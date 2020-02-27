Remembering the inspiring and gifted Shaun Johnson

Many of us have experienced that feeling of vicarious dread of paying tribute to a departed friend or family member. The challenge has always been whether such a tribute re-acquaints us with that person or if it merely recounts facts of a life and endearing traits.

I first met Shaun Johnson at Rhodes University. He was my journalism and media studies tutor in my first year. So why do I mention tutoring? Just about anyone can set themselves up as a tutor and stories are legion of the incompetents, the professional know-alls, who do far more harm than good.

But Shaun was different. Even during the dark days of apartheid there was enthusiasm written all over him. He had a good sense of humour to break the ice as our country struggled with the impact of racist bigotry at an institution reserved for white people at the time.

I think his ever smiling demeanour was the secret to his success. He had this honest smile which almost said: You can trust me, I am on your side.

Shaun was a disciplined human being without overdoing it. He was ambitious, inspiring, pioneering and enterprising without avarice. He was a gifted writer; a teacher without guile.

Even at the peak of white privilege, Shaun was a golden boy who had no goose to lay golden eggs for him. He was self-made. So democratic was his mind and his soul — and so genuine was his interest in helping the few black people who then minister Chris Heunis gave “ministerial consent” to study at an institution reserved for whites.

While this may have felt like such a small moment at the time, as I look back on it, it exemplified perfectly how generous Shaun was with his time. As a journalism student and tutor, the creative work that mattered most to him was building a democratic journalism fraternity. It didn’t matter who Shaun was helping, and it didn’t matter what the colour of their skin was. It didn’t matter where they went to school. What mattered was that he was building a democratic nation amid the apartheid rubble.