Opinion

LETTER: National Havana Insurance?

27 February 2020 - 14:41
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/JACKIE CLAUSEN
The introduction of National Health Insurance (NHI) is just another way of misusing our hard-earned taxes. The national department of health is far from being ready to handle NHI.

Its management has failed to find a building for its employees from 2018  to date, so how can it possibly manage NHI? Health services are failing dismally in public hospitals — you have to know somebody to get proper assistance. If they were any good former president Jacob Zuma would have no reason to go to Cuba for treatment.

In SA only those who are in high positions are taken good care of in the public sector. Political deployees only care about themselves. 

Ntombi Sombinge
Via e-mail

