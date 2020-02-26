SA needs a load of luck to escape its debt spiral
Economic growth is crucial to preventing the debt-to-GDP ratio from accelerating out of control
26 February 2020 - 18:57
SA has entered a fiscal debt spiral and only an extraordinary attempt, or luck, will get it out of it.
Economists typically express and compare the state’s debt to the size of the economy or GDP. State debt comprises mostly bonds (about 79% of total), treasury bills (10%), some other debts (1%) and foreign loans (10%). Total gross state debt should be about R3.352-trillion at the end of the current fiscal year (end of March 2020), or 65.7% of GDP.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now