E-cigarettes need to be taxed for our health — and that of the fiscus

In the US, more than 2,700 people, mainly under the age of 30, have been hospitalised, while 64 died following e-cigarette use between 2018 and 2019. Responding to the dangers e-cigarettes pose to health and the burden placed on the health system, as well as the economic burden, countries including Ethiopia, Uganda and some states in the US, have banned them completely.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that countries tax e-cigarettes to make them more expensive, particularly for youth, as this will reduce use. The World Bank recommends that countries impose a tax on the e-cigarette devices as well as on the e-liquids.

It suggests that a specific tax per millilitre be applied to both the nicotine and non-nicotine, e-cigarette liquids, because evidence shows that non-nicotine e-liquids also carry health harms. They also recommend an ad valorem tax, which is a tax based on the value or price of the e-cigarette device.

Kenya is the only African country that taxes e-cigarettes, applying a specific tax on the entire e-cigarette device and on cartridges that hold the liquid and are sold separately. It charges 3,156 shillings per e-cigarette device, which is equivalent to more than R400 per device; and 2,104 shillings, equivalent to R295.86, on the cartridges that hold the e-cigarette liquid.

Taxing e-cigarettes will make them less affordable, thus reducing their use and providing additional revenue to cover the health and economic harms they cause.

Cigarette taxation is currently set at a low 40% ,which is far below the WHO recommendation of 75% of the retail price. There is still room for a significant increase that will reduce consumption and the health burden, while also increasing revenue for government.

WHO recommendation

We recommend that the tobacco tax be increased by 9% per annum until the tax is in line with the WHO recommendation. This will encourage the population to make healthier choices.

In 2019, tobacco tax was increased by R1.14 per pack of cigarettes, an amount that was too low to have any meaningful impact on smoking behaviour. The Treasury, in its 2019 Budget Review, acknowledged that cigarette-makers appear to have absorbed most of the tax increases rather than increasing prices of cigarettes. This again indicates that the tax increase was too low.

Four South Africans die hourly from tobacco-related diseases. Tobacco is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases such as cancer and diabetes, which are very costly to treat. Tobacco also exacerbates s HIV/Aids and TB in smokers, epidemics the country is struggling with. TB is the top recorded cause of death in SA, yet tobacco makes TB treatment less effective.

A high tax increase on all tobacco products, and the introduction of taxation on e-cigarettes, will ensure that the users of the product and the tobacco industry pay more tax to cover the harm that the product they use or manufacture causes.