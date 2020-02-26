CARTOON: Tito and the wage bill behemoth

Equities are weaker amid the worry that the spread of the coronavirus is accelerating outside China
Sunday’s surprise win against Australia offered a chance to enjoy being South African again
The public-sector wage bill currently makes up about 35% of the national budget
The Gauteng leader believes the nonracialism stance could send the party ‘down the tubes’
Assault on premium food retail is gathering pace, says CEO in his investor presentation
The oligopolistic structure of the major sectors of SA industry that provide barriers to entry will have to be broken, writes Landiwe Mahlangu
SA Cane Growers’ Association says the impact of the tax on poor, rural communities, in terms of jobs, has been 'absolutely devastating'
Violence has not diminished since Monday despite authorities imposing an emergency measure banning any gatherings in the violence-hit areas
The newly crowned world heavyweight champion will shrug off invitations to the White House and the Vatican
Washington has warned its citizens of risks in China and Kenya, but recent bushfires in Australia were shrugged off
