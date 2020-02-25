Opinion

LETTER: Speaker must get tough on disrupters

By being a prisoner to the rules, the speaker allows parliament to be the victim of an asymmetrical attack

25 February 2020 - 16:32
Members of the EFF party object as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his state of the nation address at parliament in Cape Town on February 13 2020. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HASHAM
Members of the EFF party object as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempts to deliver his state of the nation address at parliament in Cape Town on February 13 2020. Picture: REUTERS/SUMAYA HASHAM

With the EFF gearing up to disrupt the budget speech, one hopes the speaker is better prepared than at the state of the nation address.

Once a group shows intent to disrupt the sitting, by word or action, the rules should no longer govern the actions of the speaker since the so-called points of order are in bad faith.

By being a prisoner to the rules, the speaker allows parliament to be the victim of an asymmetrical attack. The disrupters and anybody supporting or encouraging them should be evicted immediately.

For the future, the rules need to ban any sort of uniform or signs of party affiliation. People who act in unison should no longer have to be called by name or go through each procedure individually.

Most importantly, the speaker should have control of the on/off switch of each microphone.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

