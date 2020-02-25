LETTER: Speaker must get tough on disrupters

With the EFF gearing up to disrupt the budget speech, one hopes the speaker is better prepared than at the state of the nation address.

Once a group shows intent to disrupt the sitting, by word or action, the rules should no longer govern the actions of the speaker since the so-called points of order are in bad faith.

By being a prisoner to the rules, the speaker allows parliament to be the victim of an asymmetrical attack. The disrupters and anybody supporting or encouraging them should be evicted immediately.

For the future, the rules need to ban any sort of uniform or signs of party affiliation. People who act in unison should no longer have to be called by name or go through each procedure individually.

Most importantly, the speaker should have control of the on/off switch of each microphone.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town

