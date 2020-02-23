Immigrants may not be fans of immigration (it’s complicated)

A London-centric, low-wage, service-dominated economy has fueled national resentment and pushed politicians to “take back control” of immigration policy, whatever the cost.

With Brexit achieved, and free EU movement about to come to an end, it feels like a large part of the debate is over. After a decade-long surge in EU migration to the UK, migrants are starting to go home. The issue isn’t as high a priority for Brits as it used to be, even if it’s still an emotive subject.

But the debate over-controlled immigration is only just beginning. Johnson and Patel’s ruling Conservatives reckon their new system will bring down overall net migration, thereby calming voter anger. Only by doling out more points to highly skilled, better-paid workers who speak English, the thinking goes, will British workers avoid competing with low-wage EU rivals.

Yet, at the same time, the UK will have to make sure immigrants do keep coming to help the economy and its ageing population — through tax receipts, staffing the National Health Service (NHS), providing seasonal labour for agriculture, filling skills gaps, and more.

It’s hard to see how Johnson can square this circle. The points aren’t given generously — some 70% of EU migrants wouldn’t make the cut. (Yours truly, fresh out of college, wouldn’t have made it either). That’s a huge gap to fill in less than a year for the UK’s 800,000 young people not in work currently. Their pride might be stung if it turns out that raising barriers to entry means a wider gulf between well-remunerated foreigners and badly paid natives doing the menial stuff.

Given the worries about whether there are enough Brits who want to do these jobs, there are already exemptions brewing for several sectors that would barely function without migrant workers, including the NHS and farming.

And it’s not as if central government has a great record of managing such huge policy shifts. The home office has already run into various administrative and bureaucratic issues since Brexit. It may be overwhelmed.

This is only the beginning of a long process, however. For the first time in decades the UK is actually debating how to manage the entirety of its immigration policy, and the Anywheres should jump at the chance to take part.

Hassan Damluji, author of The Responsible Globalist:What Citizens of the World Can Learn from Nationalism, argues convincingly that those who believe in immigration’s benefits and support the EU as a multilateral bloc should still respect the role of the nation as a pre-eminent actor, and stop always obsessing about the economy and belittling those who feel short-changed by mass migration.

Witness the bizarre efforts in the European parliament to grant “associated citizenship” to Brits, a concept that is both goofy and irresponsible. Time would be better spent trying to make sure students and asylum seekers get preferred treatment when coming into Britain.

We shouldn’t be blind to the dangers of a world retrenching to national borders: the last comparable wave of globalisation happened at the turn of the 20th century and was ultimately halted by war. But for as long as the Somewheres are willing to debate, the Anywheres should listen and respond with intelligence.

• Laurent is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Brussels.

Bloomberg