CARTOON: Sona’s reality check

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Friday, February 21 2020
Former SAA chair faces an application to have her declared a delinquent director who lost billions for the airline
MPs will debate the president’s speech during a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces
Anglo American processing expert takes the top job after the surprise departure of Chris Griffith
Financial managers have no budget for the political policies they have to execute, expert observes
Restricted access for Vodacom and MTN has helped Telkom move from fixed line to mobile telecoms
The explosions at the US air base in Iraq came in waves and lasted more than an hour, and the drone pilots bore the brunt of the blasts
Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Fifa’s disgraced former secretary-general Jerome Valcke charged in connection with media rights contracts
When it comes to Philiswa Lila’s exhibition Skin, Bone, Fire, a virtual experience is not quite the same as being in a room with the art
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.