Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Michael Bloomberg steps into a minefield Conflict of interest concerns force Democratic presidential candidate to tread carefully BL PREMIUM

Wall Street loves Michael Bloomberg. And it may go beyond shared values. Bloomberg’s vast fortune is fuelling his rise in the Democratic primary polls. But conflict of interest concerns are forcing him to think about the future of his financial data empire, Bloomberg LP.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg’s camp said he would be willing to part with the business he built should he move into the White House. With an enterprise value of perhaps above $50bn, a sale would be one of the blockbuster deals of all-time.