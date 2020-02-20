LETTER: Constituency system will sort MPs out

SA is facing a calamity that will be far worse than the horrors of apartheid. The governing party is unable to create coherent policies and the masses have no-one to call upon.

The solution is to change the constitution away from the ridiculous proportional representation, which allows fat cats in the various parties to be nominated by that party and take up a seat in parliament, regardless of how the public is served.

The country needs a Westminster-style voting system with seats linked to constituencies. The voters can then meet and vote for individuals, who will be held to account if their campaign promises are not delivered.

George Thomson

Via e-mail

