Higher chicken import tariffs will push up prices and inflation

Outbreaks of African swine fever and avian influenza in animals and coronavirus in humans have disrupted the world’s food supply and its global trade. While the health crisis in Asia is having a devastating effect on its own market, the ripple effect is being felt across the world, including SA.

The trend, unfortunately, is set to get worse. SA, which has always counted on the support of external suppliers to balance the supply of chicken meat to its population, must remain alert in the face of decisions that could put this balance at risk.

This picture of disruption is driven, in particular, by events in China. Since its outbreak in late 2018, African swine fever, a fatal disease for animals, has been causing incalculable damage. Before the onset of the disease, China produced 54m tonnes annually, half of the world’s total production. Projections by global food and agriculture bank experts at Rabobank point to a 25% reduction in Chinese pork production.

The expected production loss of more than 14-million tonnes greatly exceeds the entire global pork trade, which is less than 9-million tonnes. An additional drop may occur this year. The picture also affects several other producing nations in Asia. It will be years before the situation recovers.

This is a critical disruption in global food supply. As there is not enough pork on the market, there is a strong demand for chicken meat, which is an immediate replacement for pork.

Given the outbreak of the coronavirus, the picture has become even more bleak in 2020. Emergency, and necessary, actions put in place to contain the coronavirus have unfortunately hampered the distribution of feed to China’s poultry producers. China is the third-largest producer of chicken meat in the world, after the US and Brazil. The fine balance in protein production, supply and trade has been further disrupted by an outbreak of pathogenic avian influenza in Asia and Europe.