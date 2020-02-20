DA’s exclusionary agenda in the Western Cape is plain to see

The Western Cape High Court judgment in Philippi Horticultural Area vs the provincial government and City of Cape Town is another reality of the real Sopa, where a government prioritises the needs of big developers (Oaklands City) over environmental justice, including much-needed food security.

The preservation of the Philippi Horticultural Area has been the focus of civil society group PHA Campaign, supported by the ANC in the Western Cape legislature. During a visit by the finance, economic development and tourism standing committee to Mitchells Plain, the Plein Chamber of Commerce described how the Philippi Horticultural Area is a critical feature of its Vision 2076, to boost the local economy and tourism, and turn the area into the next city.

So who is the DA government listening to, and whose interests is it representing, as it is surely not those of Mitchells Plain or other similar communities in the province.

The Stats SA Inequality Trends in SA report of 2019 revealed the worrying state of exclusion in the Western Cape and the population’s apartheid-racialised economic status. The Palma ratio reveals that the top 10% of the population is responsible for nine times more of the total provincial expenditure than the bottom 40%. This demonstrates starkly skewed income distribution levels, with the rich being very rich and the poor experiencing acute poverty. How have the DA’s economic growth policies and programmes, including resource allocation, altered this reality?

While the premier proudly announced in his 2019 speech that 508,000 jobs had been created in the province in the past decade, the economy of the Western Cape continued to shed jobs if analysed using the year-on-year quarterly labour force survey results. The province’s narrow unemployment rate increased from 19.3% to 20.9% between Q4 2018 and Q4 2019, and the expanded unemployment rate rose from 23.1% to 24.1% during the period. The people of Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas are surely worst affected by these economic realities.

This should dispel the false notion that the Western Cape is the epicentre of employment creation in SA. Actually, it gives credence to the ANC assertion that the DA government is actively engaged in separate development; employment has a minimal effect on disadvantaged communities but is focused on affluent communities. There is no deliberate intervention in working-class and poor areas, further deepening inequality.

We expect the premier to provide updates on some of the promises he made in 2019, including his second priority of skills development as a means to ensure that each and every resident is able to live a dignified life, and that as we move from generation to generation our people become more self-empowered. People’s lived experiences in the Western Cape have not improved since that claim was made.

Winde should also give an update on his commitment to fix the basics in transport. Since this promise was made, the MyCiTi bus service in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has stopped operating. Buses are parked in depots while citizens struggle to get to work in the city on congested main roads. His focus should be mainly on local issues and how he intends to tackle Western Cape challenges, rather than focusing on national issues to score cheap political points.

The ANC has always raised alarm over the elitist growth model of the Western Cape, which is skewed towards maintaining the old economic patterns, where the poor get poorer and the rich get richer. Winde should inform the province and its citizens whether he and his cabinet are really committed to creating a shared and inclusive economy, or are comfortable with perpetuating the old order and an exclusionary economy.

• Nkondlo is ANC shadow Western Cape finance & economic opportunities MEC.