BRIGHT KHUMALO: From streaming to podcasting, Spotify is ahead of the wave
It towers over its competitors with 271-million subscribers and now the platform sees the potential of podcasts
Eleven years ago on October 7 Spotify launched its music streaming services with just a euro and a dream. A year before that, music streaming was in its infancy, with about 1% of global music revenues, while CDs accounted for nearly 80% of global music revenues. CDs right; imagine me having to explain what a CD is to a child in the future!
Fast-forward to today. According to the April 2019 IFPI Music Report, music streaming accounted for about 40% of global music revenues and 65% in the US, up from less than 10% in 2011. Music streaming increased more than eight times between 2013 and 2018. Streaming on ad-supported (YouTube & Spotify) and subscription-based platforms (Apple Music & Spotify) now accounts for 65% of US music revenues. Bye-bye CDs and downloads.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now