Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Old king coal no longer such a merry business A promise to reduce carbon emissions rings hollow when Glencore's main cash cow is the black stuff BL PREMIUM

Resource company results come slathered in greenwash these days. Swiss mining and trading giant Glencore was the latest to wield the paint brush, delivering earnings after a tough year. The mining and trading business is touting a projected 30% reduction in carbon emissions, including those of its customers, by 2035.

Tough boss Ivan Glasenberg thinks targets to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, such as that set by BP last week, lack conviction. But you could say the same of his own mission, which depends on running down some coal and oil assets to near zero. Some commodity giants plan to sell their mines instead. Though coal still generated $900m of first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) of $12.1bn, BHP talks of dumping these assets. Rio Tinto has already kicked coal out of its portfolio.