Success in emerging markets means being at home with discomfort

Performance is dependent on your starting point, but as of December 31 an amount of R100,000 invested in the global markets index 10 years ago would have grown to R464,898, versus R280,634 in the emerging-markets index. For the past 10 years, and nearly all time periods in between, investors in the emerging-markets index would have been better served in global indices.

Excluding China, which is the largest emerging market in the 24-market emerging-markets index published by MSCI, the returns look far more dire. A strong US dollar, subdued economic growth and turbulent political environments are all partly to blame.

Investing in emerging-market equities requires experience. The long-term prospects remain attractive, but timing your entry and exit is vital. Unfortunately, the uninspiring emerging-market returns have led many investors to avoid the asset class. We believe this is misguided.

The case for emerging markets is compelling. Of the world’s 7.7-billion people, almost 7-billion live outside the developed markets of the US, Europe and Japan. Between now and 2030 the UN expects them to account for almost all of the additional 800-million people, while 90% of the new entrants into the middle class will come from emerging Asia.

The fortunes of the emerging-market economies differ. Some, like India, are succeeding. India’s economy, as measured by wealth per adult, has expanded fourfold in the past 18 years. In China, the same metric has increased a staggering 11-fold. In both economies the level of poverty has fallen precipitously, and access to infrastructure has greatly improved.