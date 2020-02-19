How to plug budget holes so water and sanitation plan does not leak

One unavoidable expenditure is for the people who monitor the country’s water resources and raise the alarm when new investment is needed or restrictions are being introduced. Look what happened when Cape Town chose to ignore their advice — and how much extra that city has subsequently had to spend. It’s a no-brainer: monitoring, operational analysis and careful long-range planning is a gift that gives back far more than we spend on it. It must be funded — and properly spent.

Another easy decision is to keep funding basic water supplies in poor municipalities, in which many people regularly have to choose between food or water. There are many households like that, as we know from Stats SA’s household expenditure surveys (and that’s another budget line we can’t do without).

But free basic water must come with conditions. Too much of the equitable share gives some lucky residents far more than the basic supply (and few pay for the extra) while leaving the really needy with dry taps. So the Treasury must insist that local government uses the equitable share grant for what the constitution says: “to enable it to provide basic services”.

Similarly, grants to local government for new infrastructure projects should be withheld unless the municipalities concerned can show (not just promise) that they have budgeted for operation and maintenance. That will also stop them from pirating the capital grants to pay staff.

Some projects just should not be funded until the department can show that they are needed and will work. Finance minister Tito Mboweni enjoys controversy, so he should start by telling the department of water & sanitation that the next hugely expensive phase of treating the acid mine drainage bogey is not needed. Its water quality data shows that the real problem of water quality in the Vaal catchment (and the rivers that flow into Hartbeespoort Dam and the Crocodile River) is untreated sewage. With a little ingenuity, we can cope with the salts from the partly treated mine water that has been pumped into the rivers for the last few years — it is not creating any big crisis.

Shiniest projects

Then, if he is brave, Mboweni will insist that money will only be made available for the Umzimvubu dam project if its promoters can show it will be productively used. Where are the farmers who can afford the water? And why is there no hungry independent power producer demanding to be allowed to develop the hydropower component? If they aren’t there, it would be better to allocate 10% of the billions sought for smaller-scale irrigation projects instead. After all, that is what the National Development Plan calls for.

Similarly, some years ago the department of water & sanitation convinced the Treasury to allocate a “regional bulk infrastructure grant” (RBIG) for infrastructure that crosses municipal boundaries. The trouble is that while municipal grant proposals are checked by the department and the department of co-operative government & traditional affairs, water & sanitation checks its own RBIG proposals. Predictably, they seem to approve the biggest, shiniest projects available without explaining who will pay for their operation.