BHP needs to go green, but its a gargantuan task

Mike Henry has kicked off his tenure at the helm of the world’s largest miner with a 29% increase in first-half earnings. That laudable result was fueled by iron ore, a steelmaking ingredient. BHP Group’s promised climate targets remain a work in progress. It’s a striking contrast with BP’s CEO Bernard Looney, who started in the top job this month with a green splash.

BHP would do well to seize the initiative as details unfold in the critical months ahead.

Looney and Henry are, in a way, brothers in arms. Both are company veterans, at the top of $120bn-plus resources heavyweights. Both took over this year from CEOs who came in to tackle crises, and start in a better financial position than their predecessors. Both are trying to juggle competing demands for stable production, generous payouts and the need to prepare for a carbon-light future. For both, that’s how success will be measured.

The bar is low in the resources industry, which has long avoided tackling its responsibilities for the grim reality of a warmer climate. In that context, BHP and BP are both ahead of the pack. Melbourne-based BHP said last year it would hit net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 for its own operations, and announced it would begin to tackle carbon produced by its customers.

It had already said 2022 emissions from its mines and wells would be at or below 2017 levels. Plus, the Australian company plans to tie executive compensation more closely to climate goals. London-based BP, meanwhile, has set net-zero targets by 2050 for a wider set of emissions, partly encompassing its supply chain. Only Spain’s Repsol, far smaller, has been more ambitious.

Lofty vision is the easy bit. Assuming they stay in place as long as their predecessors, Henry and Looney will preside over a decade that will determine the success or failure of efforts to address climate change. They, and their companies’ stock valuations, will stand apart if their efforts help investors price risk appropriately, and shed light on the future shape of the companies.

Details matter more than early headlines. That means clear, measurable targets for all categories of emissions. It means a plan for fossil fuel-heavy portfolios. It means a commitment to justify spending decisions with green goals in mind, as BP and Glencore have agreed to do.

It’s a gargantuan challenge. First, because investors want everything: bumper earnings, hefty dividends and a future-proof business. That may not be possible. BHP’s interim figure on Tuesday already disappointed some.