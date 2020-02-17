Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Making a virus vaccine is the easy part Getting to market can take years and cost a fortune BL PREMIUM

The race is on. Vaccine makers want to trounce the coronavirus (Covid-19) in record time. The algorithms of US biotech Inovio came up with a candidate in just three hours. Other ambitious minnows, such as Maryland-based Novavax and San Francisco’s Vaxart, are also in a hurry. Their shares have, respectively, doubled and tripled over the past month.

But discovery is one thing; getting to market another. Small biotechs are not capable of manufacturing their experimental drugs. Last week a top official at the National Institutes of Health voiced frustration that big pharma was not stepping up to translate its coronavirus research, undertaken with US biotech Moderna Therapeutics, into a marketable vaccine. But the industry giants might have reason to hold back.