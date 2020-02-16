LETTER: Sugar tax is killing jobs

Calls from the Healthy Living Alliance to hike tax on sugar-sweetened beverages and extend it to fruit juices are irresponsible (“Sugar tax not bitter enough, say campaigners”, February 12).

They show no regard for the impact this will have on the millions of people dependent on the sugar industry for their jobs and livelihoods.

Two years after the tax’s introduction, the public has still not seen any solid evidence that it has had a tangible impact on curbing obesity in the country. Yet there is considerable evidence that this rash tax has had a devastating impact on SA’s economy and jobs.

In fact, the tax has cost the sugar industry about R1.5bn, and the cane-growing sector alone lost about 9,000 jobs in the first year. This number is climbing, and thousands more have been lost in the sugar-milling and beverage industries. Most job losses are in poor, rural areas, where job creation and economic growth are desperately needed.

Reliance on the Stats SA quarterly labour force survey to claim otherwise is disingenuous. That survey only provides employment figures for the agricultural economy as a whole and not sector disaggregated data. The fact is the sugar tax has dealt a serious blow to a sugar industry that is already on its knees due to weak protection against cheap imports, drought and plunging sugar prices.

The SA Cane Growers’ Association has been working with the government and other industry stakeholders to develop a sector master plan that aims to create a more diversified and sustainable sugar industry. However, this cannot be achieved with the current sugar tax in place.

If the Treasury truly cares about people’s livelihoods it will halt the sugar tax until a full socioeconomic assessment of its real impact has been undertaken.

Rex Talmage

SA Cane Growers’ Association

