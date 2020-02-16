DESNE MASIE: Cummings is central to Johnson’s turf war against UK treasury

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first post-election cabinet reshuffle was meant to be a routine and predictable tweak — trim off a few Brexit ultras here, clip a deadbeat or two there.

Except it all became a bit medieval — a little Game of Thrones — when it was announced that chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid had resigned from the government because Johnson and his Rasputin-like special adviser Dominic Cummings had indicated that Javid’s reappointment was contingent on the sacking of all his advisers.

Javid found the requirement to cull his entire team unpalatable and told the media that “no-self respecting” minister would tolerate such a condition. He thought it better to resign, four weeks before his debut budget.

Of course, the implication of this is that Rishi Sunak, Javid’s replacement and chief secretary to the treasury since Javid was appointed seven months ago, might not be as self-respecting.

But it has also raised questions about the degree of power Cummings has over the government and the sea-change he is expected to bring over UK policy, which has been bedevilled by Brexit uncertainty and the resultant turnover in key UK government positions since June 2016, when the UK voted to leave the EU.

There has been much politics in the UK since that referendum, as well as two elections and two prime ministers. The process of ratifying the Brexit withdrawal agreement consumed most of the government’s resources at a time when austerity was already damaging the country socially through increased crime and household poverty, and economically through creaking infrastructure and lower economic growth as businesses held back on important spending decisions or left the UK entirely.

Unfair dismissal

The pound and UK growth fell and were dragged down further by a slower global environment over 2019. The UK is now at its lowest level of growth since 2009, the year of the financial crisis, at just 1% in 2019. But the diminished prospect of a no-deal Brexit and the increased spending Johnson promised in his election campaign is expected to improve growth to 1.8% by the end of 2020.

The resignation of Javid is therefore not as straightforward as a diminishing by Cummings, though this is not the first time Javid’s advisers have come into his sights.

Last year Cummings sacked Sonia Khan and frogmarched her out of Number 11 Downing Street because he thought she was leaking information to journalists. She is now suing the government for unfair dismissal, which will bring Johnson under further pressure to rein in Cummings.

But these tensions were part of a wider turf war between Number 10 and Number 11 as Javid was more inclined towards fiscal discipline, and this would have made Johnson’s election promises and Cummings’s policy vision difficult to wave through the budget.

All the cloaks and daggers aside, markets have responded favourably to the appointment of Sunak, and the prospect of increased spending. Johnson has already announced the government is going ahead with the maligned northern region high-speed rail project, HS2, and will increase the headcount of police and health workers.

If he has any chance of being re-elected for a second term he must again run a disciplined election campaign while retaining the so-called “Red Wall” — northern and poor Labour party voters who cast their ballot for the Conservative Party for the first time in October based on Johnson’s promises of a “people’s government” while “getting Brexit done”.

The UK finally began the process of leaving the EU on January 31, and given all the high emotion about it over the past four years the whole day was a little anticlimactic. This could be because deep down most Brits now wonder if it was all worth it, as the prospect of several more years of Brexit transition looms amid a world aflame with climate change and hamstrung by trade protectionism.

• Dr Masie, a former senior editor of the Financial Mail, is chief strategist at IC Publications in London and a fellow of the Wits School of Governance