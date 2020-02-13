Opinion

WATCH: What to expect from Sona 2020

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

13 February 2020 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a team of journalists discuss what is expected from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fourth state of the nation address, and also weigh in on Cosatu’s Eskom bailout plan, which has been placed on the back-burner.

Or listen to the full audio:

