Editing Allowed
WATCH: What to expect from Sona 2020
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
13 February 2020 - 09:32
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a team of journalists discuss what is expected from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fourth state of the nation address, and also weigh in on Cosatu’s Eskom bailout plan, which has been placed on the back-burner.
Or listen to the full audio: