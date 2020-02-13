MultiChoice lives up to its name and is not a monopoly

Proposed government interference in the pay-TV market is a violation of the freedom of contract, which is not only critical in the commercial world, but a fundamental guarantee of individual and community autonomy from the dictates of third parties.

Once we cede the principle of contract freedom and allow the government, an unrelated and uninvolved third party, to dictate the terms of interpersonal and inter-organisational agreements, we are giving away a major portion of our liberty.

Nobody likes a monopoly. Eskom’s monopoly is the reason for high electricity prices and blackouts. But a lack of understanding of the true definition of a detrimental monopoly can lead to even more detrimental consequences. The SA and Nigerian governments’ clampdown on “exclusivity agreements” in the pay-TV market are examples of doing more harm than good by applying a misunderstanding of monopolisation and, in the process, damaging successful private-sector companies.

In January, the Nigerian government announced steps to end MultiChoice’s “monopoly” on the live broadcasting of notable sporting events. This was done by means of a “directive” that prohibits exclusivity agreements between sports broadcasters and sporting bodies. The SA government is engaged in a similar process, albeit more democratic and orderly, and less dictatorial than its Nigerian counterpart.

There exists a fundamental false impression of monopoly power. The key test is that a market must be contestable — rival firms must be free to enter. If they choose not to do so, for a variety of reasons unrelated to contestability, then that market is not the victim of a detrimental monopoly. For instance, if everyone in Upington prefers Coca-Cola over Pepsi and all the stores stock only Coca-Cola as a result, it cannot be said that Coca-Cola has a detrimental monopoly in Upington because Pepsi is free to enter if it can persuade consumers to choose its product.

Detrimental monopolisation, in which markets are absolutely incontestable, is almost exclusively the result of government interference — and the proposed regulations on sports broadcasting in SA are no exception.

In the case of MultiChoice, nobody’s rights or interests are being violated. MultiChoice is contracting with the sports bodies who own the rights to their own sporting engagements. It is like a marriage — a contract — whereby two parties freely agree to engage with one another to the exclusion of others.