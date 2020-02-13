LETTER: Two years wasted under Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on several occasions referred to the “nine wasted years” of the Jacob Zuma presidency. Well, he’s catching up pretty quickly. Ramaphosa has already wasted two years, with not much worthwhile to show for it except being elevated to the chairmanship of a useless African Union. Now he has to spend more time out of SA while our country is burning.

Ramaphosa has given us lots of promises from his wish list, but nothing has materialised so far except lots of smiles, handshakes and commissions of inquiry, all to no effect. He now ploughs straight ahead for his third year, which will be similar to the previous two if not even worse.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.