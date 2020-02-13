CARTOON: Cyril's limited choices

The rand turned negative after retail sales declined 0.4% year on year in December from an increase of 2.6% previously
A market must be contestable — rival firms must be free to enter, as is the case with pay-TV in SA, writes Martin van Staden
The claims have been referred to the judicial conduct committee, which will make a ruling within weeks
John Steenhuisen, delivering the ‘alternative' state of the nation address’, says Ramaphosa ‘will very likely be dishonest about the crisis’ SA is in
Educor says the higher education group has been 'materially affected' by the SA's weak economy
Economic growth, unemployment and energy are likely to be the focus of the state of the national address
Importers and exporters say higher duties on chicken imports will be futile as local industry is unable to meet demand
The coronavirus outbreak sparked an exodus of participants including Sony, Nokia, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom
Having eked out a win against the Reds last weekend, the Joburgers hope to be the first team to beat the Capetonians this season.
Revamped styling and improved steering bring the updated F-Type into the new decade
