Opinion FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Big Brother is rating you and may be hacking you Credit-checking companies' databases could be the new killing fields for unscrupulous computer jocks BL PREMIUM

Have you seen officers of the People’s Liberation Army acting suspiciously near Equifax’s customer database? One is a silhouette. Another wears geek-chic specs and a uniform two sizes too big. If you have spotted either, please contact US attorney-general William Barr. He would like to talk to the men concerning the theft of the personal data of 147-million Americans in 2017.

Of course, the US government has no hope of catching the duo, pictured in an official release, along with two other officers charged. Instead, the legal flourish supports the US government’s message that Chinese espionage is omnipresent — so do not trust telecom equipment maker Huawei.