Inquiry outcome needs to push PIC in right direction to benefit the economy

In the next few days or weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the findings and recommendations of the commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) after 12 months of public hearings and submissions by various interested and affected parties.

When Ramaphosa announced this commission I wrote in Business Day that “The arduous task facing retired Judge Lex Mpati and his co-chairperson, Gill Marcus ... as they preside over the commission of inquiry into the PIC is safeguarding the role of the PIC as a developmental investor while strengthening its governance structures and ethics protocols to avert lapses that may result in wrongdoing” (“PIC unfairly criticised for its role in BEE”, February 27).

I trust that learned judge Mpati, former SA Reserve Bank governor Marcus and investment industry veteran Emmanuel Lediga have analysed the evidence presented by the affected parties carefully, separated the wheat from the chaff and fact from fiction, and made solid recommendations to the president that will be implemented swiftly to correct any wrongdoing and, most importantly, clearly define the role of the PIC as a long-term developmental investor in the interest of its depositors.

Former Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) principal executive officer, now entrepreneur and executive chair of Thirdway Investment Group, John Oliphant, used to argue that it was not in the best interests of GEPF members and pensioners if the economy underperformed. So, pension funds, as part of their diversification and long-terms strategies, should invest in assets that produced commercial and developmental outcomes for society. This included making infrastructure investments in the construction of roads, dams, bridges and renewable energy, taking bets on start-up businesses and making social investments in areas that were previously neglected, such as the townships and rural villages.

A case in point is the Eskom energy crisis. Efficient Group economist Francois Stofberg has published data outlining the effect of load-shedding on SA’s economy in 2019. He found that the cost of load-shedding reduced GDP growth by about 0.3 of a percentage point in 2019. This translates to R8.5bn in real, inflation-adjusted rand. This is against the backdrop of an economy that is estimated by the IMF to have grown a paltry 0.7% in 2019. In its 2020 Outlook Report the IMF has revised the 2019 growth number to 0.4% and 2020’s to 0.8% owing to energy supply issues, structural constraints and worsening public finances.

These dismal economic numbers have had a knock-on effect on the GEPF investment portfolio, which according the fund’s annual report for the year ending March 2019 had 94% exposure to the economy and grew by only 0.88% to R1.818-trillion from R1.802-trillion in 2018, due mainly to poor returns from the JSE. At an asset return level, the GEPF delivered an annual gross return of 4% in 2019, down from 9.4% in 2018.

While it is true that the conditions for investments in the SA economy are not favourable at this stage, pension fund trustees, with the PIC and GEPF taking the lead, should actively engage policymakers at Luthuli House and their fellow travellers at Cosatu House to fundamentally change the policy environment to make it more favourable for investments and job creation.