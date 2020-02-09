Pope Francis is fallible when it comes to economics

In the mid-2000s, a number of multilateral institutions, including the IMF and the World Bank, supplemented this programme with the “multilateral debt-relief Initiative”. This plan was more ambitious, in that it offered full relief of eligible debt for those countries that had completed the HIPC programme.

Taken together, the two schemes have provided about $99bn in relief to 36 heavily indebted countries, according to World Bank estimates.

The case for such programmes makes sense in a way. If poor countries have to spend most of their money to pay down their borrowings, they have no room for productive investment. In turn, this generates lacklustre economic growth, making it even harder to pay back debt. Debt forgiveness should, in principle, allow poor countries to use their money more usefully. They should be able to borrow again on the international capital markets, and spend this money to build roads and bridges or to provide education.

In practice, things haven’t quite gone this way. Nicolas Depetris Chauvin, a professor at the Haute École de Gestion in Geneva, and Aart Kraay, now acting chief economist at the World Bank, have looked at the effect of the combined debt-relief effort from 1989 through to 2003. They find that these measures haven’t raised growth, investment rates, or the quality of policies and institutions among recipient countries.

“The evidence reported here does suggest that some scepticism is in order regarding the likely benefits of further large-scale debt relief,” they conclude.

Why has debt forgiveness failed to help the world’s poorest nations? One reason is that the overhang of borrowings may have not been such a big part of the problem after all. Serkan Arslanalp, an IMF economist, and Peter Blair Henry, at New York University’s Stern School of Business, found that the countries that benefited from programmes such as the HIPC had already been receiving inflows of financial capital larger than their debt payments.

“Since the world’s poorest countries do not suffer from debt overhang, debt relief is unlikely to stimulate investment and growth,” the two economists wrote. They agreed that the main obstacle to their development was the inadequacy of basic institutions.

It could be argued, as the Vatican does, that it is simply immoral to collect money from countries where much of the population lives in extreme poverty. But even if you agree, any debt relief effort has to be matched by reforms that ensure countries don’t fall into the same trap again. The HIPC programme demanded some institutional changes but, self-evidently, these were insufficient.

In the absence of progress in areas such as property rights and the rule of law, a new round of debt forgiveness may prove — once again — useless for long-term development. And since each dollar of this type of aid isn’t spent on other less indebted nations, there are ethical doubts too.

Pope Francis is right to remind the world’s finance ministers of the plight of poor countries. But there needs to be more than a new round of blanket debt relief.

• Giugliano writes columns on European economics for Bloomberg Opinion.

Bloomberg