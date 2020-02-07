Opinion

CARTOON: Not the bright side

07 February 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, February 7 2019
Friday, February 7 2019

German businesses want stability before investing in SA, says Angela Merkel

German chancellor’s visit rekindles a political relationship that was ruptured under Cyril Ramaphosa’s predecessor
Economy
13 hours ago

Dutch minister calls for SA clarity on land reform and property rights

Trading partner  pledges support but calls for reflection on expropriation without compensation
National
4 days ago

PIC would invest only in ‘credible’ business case for Eskom

Cosatu says about 7% of the R2.2-trillion managed by the PIC should be invested in a special-purpose vehicle that would take over R250bn of Eskom’s ...
National
15 hours ago

No more time for talk when it comes to secure electricity

A report by the CSIR clarifies the urgency for new decisions about the country’s power supply, writes Wikus Kruger
Opinion
2 days ago
Thursday, February 6 2020
Thursday, February 6 2020

Most read

1.
LETTER: Stop the rot at Unisa
Opinion / Letters
2.
Finally, a home affairs minister who cares about ...
Opinion
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mbeki’s part in the undoing of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: The ANC’s Mkhwebane test
Opinion / State of play
5.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s grave mistake
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.