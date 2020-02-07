CARTOON: Not the bright side

Asian assets, particularly currencies, remain under pressure as China struggles to contain virus
Earlier considerations have found the move unwise, so what has changed to make this the solution?
Numsa and Sacca say the business rescue practioners have acted in flagrant disregard of the provisions of the Labour Relations Act
Judiciary threatened after judge issues a warrant of arrest for former president if he does not appear in court on May 6
Surging platinum group metal prices have boosted balance sheet repairs with the mining company moving into a ‘new phase’
German chancellor’s visit rekindles a political relationship that was ruptured under Cyril Ramaphosa’s predecessor
There was confusion hours earlier after Chinese media announced Li Wenliang’s death before quickly taking down their articles and social media posts
The global tennis star is in the country to visit a school supported by his foundation
New book provides much more than insight into what shaped his genius — it is a fine guide for the uncommon reader, too
