Editing Allowed
WATCH: What a second power generating entity means for SA
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
06 February 2020 - 10:08
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The team discusses mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s decision to roll out a second power generating entity, and whether it is a step in the right direction. They also take a look at the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.
Or listen to the full audio: