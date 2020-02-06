Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: What a second power generating entity means for SA

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

06 February 2020 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/CHONE SCHONES
Picture: 123RF/CHONE SCHONES

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discusses mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s decision to roll out a second power generating entity, and whether it is a step in the right direction. They also take a look at the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Gwede Mantashe outlines vision for SA’s future electricity market

Companies can produce as much power as they like for internal use, says energy minister Gwede Mantashe
National
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Gwede’s power permission plan is coal comfort for investors

Everything Mantashe utters or does is, in one way or another, about protecting coal or drawing out the decline in its use for as long as possible
Opinion
2 days ago

SA looking at creating new energy producer outside Eskom, says Mantashe

Companies can produce as much power as they like for internal use, says energy minister Gwede Mantashe
National
2 days ago

WATCH: How the mining sector copes with policy uncertainty

Peter Leon, co-chair and partner at Herbert Smith Freehills, talks to Business Day TV
Companies
2 days ago

World’s central banks play a waiting game with the coronavirus

It’s too soon to panic, seems to be the response from central banks, with the coronavirus troubling a few should it not be contained soon
World
23 hours ago

Chinese scientists seek patent for possible coronavirus drug

The antiviral drug remdesivir could be used to treat the virus that has paralysed large parts of China
World
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
Finally, a home affairs minister who cares about ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Gwede Mantashe’s shocks generate no ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s grave mistake
Opinion / Letters
4.
PETER BRUCE: Contests in the DA a sign of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: The ANC’s Mkhwebane test
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.