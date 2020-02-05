Mining sector needs to be ready to comply with ESG obligations

When considering which of the voluntary codes to subscribe to (in particular when publicly stating the same), mining companies should remember that, by complying with applicable mandatory ESG requirements, they are likely already complying with certain voluntary codes, in which case it would be possible to sign up to such codes without increasing the overall existing scope of their ESG strategies.

In addition, considerations around which of the voluntary codes will likely become hard obligations in the future (for example, the EITI principles are being implemented into domestic law in a number of countries) will be relevant, as well as whether its investors are focused on certain codes in preference to others.

Investors and lenders are increasingly focused on ESG factors when making investment decisions, which means that in many cases, to access capital, miners will need to demonstrate commitment to ESG concerns. Investors concerned about ESG matters can obtain information from a number of sources in addition to disclosures made under the regulations and codes.

Many larger investors will have in-house specialists in this area, but there are also indices and ratings agencies (such as FTSE4Good, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), Sustainalytics and MSCI), which rank companies according to their actual or perceived ESG strengths.

A number of institutional investors have publicly committed to taking ESG into account when making investment decisions — for example, the Dutch pension fund ABP has stated that “responsible investment is central to our investment philosophy”; and BlackRock has stated that “we have integrated ESG considerations across our investment research, portfolio construction and stewardship processes”.

Alongside the increased investor focus on ESG, certain lenders are also now prescribing particular ESG principles that a company must meet to receive funding. This places scrutiny on miners’ management plans and how these will assist the company in meeting its key performance indicators (and, indeed, the ESG requirements set out by lenders).

Other bodies, including the World Gold Council, are lobbying for insurance providers to become more involved in the ESG movement, in particular by requiring mining companies to uphold ESG principles to be eligible for insurance policies.

In addition to informing how investors deploy their capital in the first place, ESG factors have also led to a rise in shareholder activism, whereby existing investors use their shareholding to seek to influence the relevant company’s ESG performance. In the oil and gas industry, groups such as Follow This have been making themselves known at AGMs, often diverting attention from other key strategic messages boards wish to communicate.

We anticipate that the mining industry will soon follow as a target.

A drive to meet ESG targets should, in theory, have a positive effect on the mining industry, help to assuage investor concerns, and promote continued investment. However, as evidenced by the ongoing ExxonMobil security fraud case in the US, as ESG targets rise, so does accountability. While this case hinges on the price of carbon emissions, climate costs and the forecasting of future policy impacts, it acts as a reminder that with growing pressure for the mining industry to be responsible ESG players, companies need to be both ambitious and realistic about what they can deliver.

To stay competitive in the market, it will be important for miners to properly engage with ESG and to build (and in some cases, publish) a clear and robust ESG strategy that speaks to both the mandatory and voluntary ESG standards and codesm but which also works for their individual business and overall strategic priorities.

