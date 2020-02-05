CARTOON: Public protector’s protector

Naspers and Richemont could be among the biggest casualties in SA’s market if China's virus outbreak is not contained
Using the Government Employees Pension Fund to address Eskom’s woes has been dismissed by many experts, perhaps too quickly, writes Dominic Brown
SA’s rail company plans to refurbish lines and add rolling stock and locomotives to Zimbabwe, Zambia and the DRC
The former youth leader’s tensions with Helen Zille are well known, and Ntuli wants a party that ‘can win again’
Edcon, the owner of Jet and Edgars, is selling the stationery retailer as it not part of its core clothing, beauty and home categories
Withholding the company’s sales data will complicate life for industry forecasters and economists
Changes to force majeure clauses could make it more difficult for builders to claim for on-site disruptions
State-owned firm Botswana Oil issued a tender three years ago
No guarantee Khama Billiat, Itumeleng Khune and new signing Anthony Akumu will play against Royal Eagles
The Aletsch Arena, where the politician sought peace to write, is a car-free treat for skiers
