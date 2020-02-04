CARTOON: Gwede Mantashe goes off the grid

The rand firmed on Monday, being the best performing of 24 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg
Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk grasped the nettle when all seemed lost. It can be done again
Companies can produce as much power as they like for internal use, says energy minister Gwede Mantashe
Policy chief Gwen Ngwenya says the draft document will be finalised at the policy conference
Property fund's remuneration policy is slammed in advisory vote as it battles with R9.5bn debt
Withholding the company’s sales data will complicate life for industry forecasters and economists
The industry is willing to play its part in working with the government and other stakeholders in salvaging SA’s economy, writes Mxolisi Mgojo
Justices say vote irregularities were widespread, systematic and grave
Proteas' new ODI captain shows no inclination to embellish his answers and says he wants to remain as the team's wicketkeeper
Your adviser may supply products from just one institution and there may be perverse incentives behind the choices they make
