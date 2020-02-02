Top trends that will shake up SA’s economy in next decade
The country’s economic deterioration has become self-reinforcing
Over the past 10 years the world economy has gradually recovered from the global financial crisis, growing by a respectable annual average of 3.8% from 2010 to 2019. This compares favourably with an average of 4.2% in the 10 years before the crisis.
The global economic recovery since 2010 has been mostly fuelled by ultra-loose and unconventional monetary policy, especially within developed economies. This appears to have distorted the global allocation of capital, resulting in a somewhat geographically uneven global economic recovery over the past 10 years. For example, the US achieved an average annual growth rate of 2.3% during that period, while the euro area expanded at an average of 1.5%.
In contrast with global economic trends, most of SA’s economic indicators have systematically weakened over the past 10 years. This includes GDP growth, which has averaged only 1.7% since 2010 and a mere 0.8% in the past five years.
The country’s economic deterioration has become self-reinforcing. Breaking this self-reinforcing stagnation is critical to an economic revival, especially if the global economic environment is becoming more challenging.
The overarching and most urgent challenge will be to ensure a sustained pickup in economic growth that is sufficient to cause a widespread increase in employment
The SA economy, and by implication the policy authorities, will face many domestic socioeconomic challenges over the next 10 years. These include the need to overcome the country’s ailing infrastructure, encourage business investment, restore credibility in public sector institutions, and drive the successful prosecution of people involved in state capture; the systematic improvement in education outcomes to support the country’s competitiveness, broadening out of health-care services; and the measured redistribution of available land to more fully address the legacy of apartheid.
Looking towards the next decade, the following trends appear powerful enough to meaningfully affect most economies, including SA:
- The reduced scope for countries to rely on conventional monetary and fiscal policies to stimulate their economies. The interest rate in most major developed economies is close to zero, making further rate cuts impractical; this is while government debt has become excessive. This means countries will have to expand their tool kits, focusing on policy areas that have been somewhat neglected, including the role of competition policy, the impact of business regulation and the usefulness of labour laws. Governments will need to focus not only on the speed of growth, but also the quality of growth.
- Climate change. The world’s population is likely to increase by about 1-billion people over the next decade, placing enormous strain on the planet’s finite resources. Companies and governments will have to divert much more resources into dealing with the effects of climate change as well as products and services that help to reduce carbon emissions.
- The increasing use of robots and automation in the business and social environment, which is likely to have an enormous impact on shaping employment and entrepreneurial opportunities over the next 10 years. While there may be exponential progress, it will be accompanied by a unique set of challenges including a likely increase in cybercrime.
- The impact of ageing populations, especially in the developed economies of the euro area, US and Japan. The changing demographics have implications for these economies, including the nature of consumer spending, the provision of health care, and the retirement industry. In contrast, SA has a young population by global standards, with an average age of 25, and the country has a life expectancy that remains below 65, which has its own implications for the nature of consumer spending and industrial development.
- The rise of nationalism and trade protection could intensify, despite the negative impact on world economic growth. In the decade after the global financial crisis annual global trade growth slowed from 6.4% to 3.8%, reflecting the systematic increase in global trade protection. This rise is reflected in the trade dispute between the US and China. No-one will “win” the trade war, instead the interconnectivity of the world economy simply means most economies are negatively affected, forcing economic participants to look inward for growth and investment opportunities.
The world economy is always changing, affected by technological developments and evolving societal trends. It is the ability of households, businesses and governments to adapt to these changes that allow economies to prosper.
• Lings is Stanlib chief economist