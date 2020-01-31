CARTOON: Public protector’s exit strategy

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Former CFO Noel Doyle has been responsible for some bad moves at the company
Suppliers say it is their national duty to help the ailing utility to which they are inextricably tied
The former Johannesburg mayor’s vision will be popular with a wide range of people
Turnaround plan includes consolidating units and getting rid of fresh and frozen food at Game
The fund's directors warn of the risks from state owned enterprises, chiefly Eskom
New model line to replace Corolla at Prospecton plant, and 1,500 jobs to be created
At 2300 GMT Friday, Britain will cease to be a member of the EU
Serbian hails injured Roger Federer as he heads to eighth Australian Open final
From pandemics to empires, serial killers and Gwyneth Paltrow's bubble: what to stream this weekend.
