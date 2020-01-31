Opinion

CARTOON: Public protector’s exit strategy

31 January 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, January 31 2020
Friday, January 31 2020

Mkhwebane says rules to remove her are ‘unconstitutional and unlawful’

The public protector is demanding the speaker of parliament suspend the process
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane puts ANC in awkward situation

Governing party must decide whether to back the public protector or support the DA’s motion against her
Opinion
2 days ago

Start of process to remove public protector gets the thumbs up

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise approves request for proceedings against Busisiwe Mkhwebane
National
6 days ago

The curious case(s) of Mkhwebane and the Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank has been given a glimpse into the rabbit hole that is the office of the public protector
Features
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa’s lawyers scathing of ‘malicious’ public protector

Court papers slam protector’s probe into election campaign as ‘unlawful’ and driven mostly by a 'reckless determination to malign the president'
National
3 weeks ago
Thursday, January 30 2020
Thursday, January 30 2020

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Skeletons in Cyril’s cabinet
Opinion / State of play
2.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Lindiwe Sisulu fumbles up and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: ANC is stealing money to throw at ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Finding the NHI’s money fairy
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Brace yourself — no-one is coming to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.