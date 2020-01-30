Editing Allowed
WATCH: Why the Development Bank bailed out SAA
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news, in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The journalists have mixed emotions regarding SAA securing funding worth R3.5bn from the Development Bank of Southern Africa and some questions about the conditions behind the loan.
Or listen to the full audio: