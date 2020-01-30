Opinion

CARTOON: Trump and Netanyahus real peace plan

30 January 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, January 30 2020
Trump’s Mideast plan faces dim prospects

No chance at all that it would lead to talks after US move of embassy to Jerusalem, say experts
World
23 hours ago

Trump unveils long-awaited Middle East plan

Israeli leaders welcome the plan while Palestinians reject it ahead of the official release
World
1 day ago

Netanyahu cries off immunity saying it would be a ‘circus’

The Israeli prime minister has been indicted on corruption, fraud and breach of trust charges
World
1 day ago

Fixating on Israel will not fix Middle East

By repeating cliched arguments at the UN Security Council, minister Naledi Pandor misses a chance to further debate
Opinion
2 months ago

‘Landslide’ win keeps Benjamin Netanyahu at head of party

Size of victory over rival for leadership of Likud strengthens his position ahead of elections
World
1 month ago
Wednesday, January 29 2020
