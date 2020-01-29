FSCA rightly reviewing financial service provider definitions

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which regulates the financial services industry in SA, is engaged in an ongoing process of reviewing its licensing regime and other related matters, specifically the licence category dealing with what is defined as discretionary financial service providers (FSPs). The FSCA has made some tentative proposals and has invited inputs from industry stakeholders.

A major concern is that the very broad definition of a discretionary FSP does not always distinguish between the different forms or types of services offered by different types of FSPs, resulting in a number of problematic issues. The findings of extensive research I undertook and presented in a paper entitled “Unpacking Discretionary Investment/Fund Management in SA”, which was shared with the FSCA, identified a number of concerns and areas of weakness.

In tandem with the overall financial services and investment industry globally, the rapidly growing discretionary investment/fund management (DI/FM) segment of the industry is dynamic, constantly evolving, and complex. SA is no exception, with some 350 firms registered for DI/FM managing some R280bn in assets across the retail, in-house, corporate and adviser-based spectrum.

As their services, investment decisions and strategies will have a considerable impact on the wealth outcomes of so many investors, regular appraisement and improvement by the regulator and the industry itself is essential. So, too, is regular updating of the legislative and regulatory environment, given the ever-increasing complexity of the investment universe.

These improvements must reflect the changes, standardise the licensing regime, and level the playing field, while also accommodating substantive differences in the various sub-sectors and areas of FSP focus.

The FSCA points out on its website that licensing is a critical component and function in the regulatory framework and supervision value chain. It says it is, therefore, essential that licensing systems are not only efficient but also robust and subscribe to proportionality, to ensure there is no “one size fits all” licensing approach. To give just expression to this statement, one currently finds substantial grounds for some legislative or regulatory reforms.