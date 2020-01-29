FSCA rightly reviewing financial service provider definitions
Improvements must reflect the changes, standardise the licensing regime, and level the playing field
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which regulates the financial services industry in SA, is engaged in an ongoing process of reviewing its licensing regime and other related matters, specifically the licence category dealing with what is defined as discretionary financial service providers (FSPs). The FSCA has made some tentative proposals and has invited inputs from industry stakeholders.
A major concern is that the very broad definition of a discretionary FSP does not always distinguish between the different forms or types of services offered by different types of FSPs, resulting in a number of problematic issues. The findings of extensive research I undertook and presented in a paper entitled “Unpacking Discretionary Investment/Fund Management in SA”, which was shared with the FSCA, identified a number of concerns and areas of weakness.
In tandem with the overall financial services and investment industry globally, the rapidly growing discretionary investment/fund management (DI/FM) segment of the industry is dynamic, constantly evolving, and complex. SA is no exception, with some 350 firms registered for DI/FM managing some R280bn in assets across the retail, in-house, corporate and adviser-based spectrum.
As their services, investment decisions and strategies will have a considerable impact on the wealth outcomes of so many investors, regular appraisement and improvement by the regulator and the industry itself is essential. So, too, is regular updating of the legislative and regulatory environment, given the ever-increasing complexity of the investment universe.
These improvements must reflect the changes, standardise the licensing regime, and level the playing field, while also accommodating substantive differences in the various sub-sectors and areas of FSP focus.
The FSCA points out on its website that licensing is a critical component and function in the regulatory framework and supervision value chain. It says it is, therefore, essential that licensing systems are not only efficient but also robust and subscribe to proportionality, to ensure there is no “one size fits all” licensing approach. To give just expression to this statement, one currently finds substantial grounds for some legislative or regulatory reforms.
By law, all financial service advisors and providers have to be licensed to practise in SA. Two of the more common licence categories are category one (Cat 1) licences covering advisory business, brokers, product providers and the likes; and category two (Cat 2) licences, which apply to discretionary FSPs.
The FSCA has itself found that the definition of “discretionary FSP” is very broad and does not always distinguish between the different types of services offered under this definition. To address this, it is proposing that the different Cat 2 activities are defined under four broad categories: traditional investment management; third-party, co-branded investment arrangements; model portfolio providers; and convenience mandates. The idea is to use the new category definitions to set licence criteria, define the recognised activities, and set fit and proper standards.
The “discretionary” moniker in DI/FM simply refers to the mandated authority given to the investment manager to implement decisions without first having to refer to the client. In line with one of the FSCA’s proposed new, broad categories relating to “mandates of convenience”, my research found that a significant number of Cat 2 licences in SA were acquired mainly for the “discretionary” part of the licence to simplify cumbersome investment administration within their firms, and less so for the “investment management” part of the licence.
Fast-evolving
It is highly advisable that the Cat 2 sector, including DI/FM, should be identified by the numerous business models in operation that encompass services, activities, delivery mechanisms and skill sets, and then be licensed accordingly and separately. These licence categories (or even sub-licence categories) should each set their own qualification, experience, and operational requirements.
The fast-evolving complexity of investment management, and in the DI/FM segment, also necessitates continuing professional development. Criteria for this should be determined and based on the different licence categories to be established.
Legislative standards and client reporting requirements, which are not level in the DI/FM sector at present, should be standardised across the sector regardless of the choice of business model. This will enable clients (including advisers) to compare and assess the various solutions equivalently.
Firms that hold the DI/FM licence only to exercise discretion to manage and administer client portfolios should be better accommodated through an alternative type of licence category. Furthermore, firms should be reassessed for minimum criteria. Where a firm is found to not be using the licence for its intended purposes, an appropriate licence category should be allocated to it.
Licence categories legislation in respect of DI/FMs outsourcing the actual work to another DI/FM provider, but then keeping the service under their brand and even, at times, keeping a share of the fees, should be reassessed.
Some firms use their DI/FM licence for administrative convenience and/or for client and brand ring-fencing and fee-sharing. They should be identified and separately licensed to promote fairness to customers and the complete transparency of providers of each activity and its associated costs.
Additionally, disclosures of fees per activity should be legislated. Implementing such measures would prevent confusion among clients and the obfuscating of services and related fees.
Advisory firms should critically assess their own competence in this space against the standards and processes detailed above. If they want to develop their own capability they should set about acquiring or developing the required skill sets and acquiring the requisite licence. If not, they should use a DI/FM, but they should do their research and selection diligently when considering the types of DI/FMs and their services.
Finally, DI/FM firms themselves should have professional ethics and standards beyond the FSCA’s minimum requirements, modeled to international best practice.
• Du Plooy is a director of the Financial Intermediaries Association of Southern Africa and chair of its discretionary investment management committee, and is MD of Wealth Associates SA.