Companies’ dirty little secrets over greenhouse gas targets

New impetus

The new impetus is welcome because unless companies try to reduce the environmental damage of their products and purchasing decisions, efforts to limit catastrophic climate change will fail.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last week the bosses of some of the world’s biggest oil producers debated setting targets for Scope 3 emissions, which typically make up about 90% of their carbon footprint. BP’s new boss Bernard Looney is poised to abandon his predecessor Bob Dudley’s opposition to targeting customer emissions, according to Reuters. Royal Dutch Shell, Repsol and Total have already set Scope 3 targets.

In mining, Rio Tinto argued it had “very limited control” over customer emissions but later bowed to pressure by promising to work with its customer (and China’s top steel producer) Baowu Steel on lowering the steel sector’s emissions. BHP and Vale have gone further by promising to set goals for Scope 3 emissions. In BHP’s case these are almost 40 times greater than its direct pollution.

The EUs new guidelines on climate reporting also recommend that large companies disclose customer and supplier emissions. Banks and insurers, whose direct emissions are typically pretty negligible, should focus on their counterparties’ emissions, the guidelines say. Unfortunately, this is not yet legally binding.

Reluctance to target this stuff is hardly surprising because the numbers can be huge. VW acknowledged in 2019 that its vehicles are responsible for about 2% of all the CO 2 produced by humans.

Among the largest Scope 3 polluters are companies that the public probably does not immediately think of as big climate sinners. It i s no surprise that Shell and Petrobras make the list, but I had not thought about Cummins, which sells truck engines and industrial power generators, Nexans SA, whose cables transport electricity and data, and Daikin Industries Ltd, which builds air-conditioning units.

I’m not knocking these companies; at least they are disclosing these emissions and some are setting targets to reduce them. Cummins plans to reduce absolute lifetime emissions from newly sold products by 25% by 2030, for example.

Complicated exercise

Calculating the emissions from sold products is a pretty complicated exercise too. ThyssenKrupp’s massive Scope 3 emissions include those contained in the steel in the cars we drive around, the cement plants its factory construction unit helped build and the elevators in office buildings. Daikin has to consider the probable lifespan of its air conditioners, their energy consumption and what kind of electricity they’re powered by, plus probable leakage rates of planet-heating refrigerants.

Fortunately there is no shortage of organisations and methodologies to help compile these data. (Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg News and its parent Bloomberg LP, chairs the FSB Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures).

Regrettably, not all large manufacturers have seen the light through the smoke. The copious sustainability reports of some companies still do not spell out the total emissions of the products they sell. Volvo told me there is no globally harmonised standard on how to calculate and disclose CO 2 from heavy-duty trucks, but that it is evaluating opportunities to report on this in future. Daimler, which wants a completely CO 2 neutral truck fleet in key markets by 2039, plans to start disclosing Scope 3 emissions for trucks in its next sustainability report.

You know something’s up when it takes a hedge fund to tell a company to clean up its act. The shortcomings in aircraft maker Airbus’s Scope 3 emissions reporting were highlighted in a critical letter late last year from Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management, the world’s most profitable activist fund.

Airbus and rival Boeing have committed to halving the aviation industry’s net emissions by 2050. It would help focus minds on that urgent task if they fully accounted for their own role in flight pollution. If Shell can do it, why not them?

• Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies. He previously worked for the Financial Times.

Bloomberg