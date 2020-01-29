Opinion

CARTOON: ANC’s land law detour

29 January 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, January 29 2020

NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC’s expropriation proposal à la Zimbabwe is likely to prompt court challenges

Ironically, the ANC insists its plan to let the government decide on compensation will prevent chaos
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa faces his expropriation without compensation Rubicon

In all of the world’s most successful economies, property rights are sacrosanct. The moment a minister or an official or a relative deprives a ...
Opinion
1 day ago

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Ducking and diving on land is part of ANC’s delicate dance

Ramaphosa faction is caught between retaining majority support and appeasing investors
Opinion
14 hours ago

ANC to provide land to those who work it and need it, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC is gunning for expropriation without compensation because it wants to provide land to those who work it and ...
National
2 weeks ago

Business calls for clear policy direction in SA’s ‘unprecedented economic crisis’

Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana calls for decisive action by the government to address crisis
Economy
2 weeks ago
