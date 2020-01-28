CARTOON: Donald Trump’s unexpected consequence

Coronavirus outbreak is an 'unexpected risk factor' for markets, analysts say
Cartoon January 28 2020
Ironically, the ANC insists its plan to let the government decide on compensation will prevent chaos
Arbitrary dispossession of property would be sanctioned, and the courts would have no say in the matter
The group's December sales also hit by weakened South African consumers
PwC Africa CEO Dion Shango talks to Business Day TV about an annual PwC survey
Conference grapples with sustainable development, fast pace of digitalisation and use of data, among other issues
Mongolia has closed its border and other countries are preparing to evacuate their citizens
Basketball great who died on Sunday went straight from high school to the game's biggest stage
Sarah Buitendach went to Marrakech to visit Musée Yves Saint Laurent, stumbling across the gorgeous gardens along the way
