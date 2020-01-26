Opinion MICHAEL MORRIS: Misuse of racial identity stops the spread of capitalism’s benefits Herman Mashaba once said that making money is the most important thing a business can do to advance the national interest BL PREMIUM

Overdue spring cleaning in late December yielded an unexcavated pile of documents and cuttings I had long ago assembled under the tantalising label “Useful/Keep”.

An hour into the sorting I had three piles of unthrow-away-able materials, and nil for the bin (a statistic discretion persuaded me to keep from my wife).