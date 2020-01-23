Opinion

WATCH: Can André de Ruyter save Eskom?

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

23 January 2020 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: SUPPLIED
The panel discusses whether André de Ruyter has what it takes to turn Eskom around. They also weigh in on who has the power to save the state-owned firm — the ANC, the CEO or public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

