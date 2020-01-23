Editing Allowed
WATCH: Can André de Ruyter save Eskom?
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
23 January 2020 - 09:36
The panel discusses whether André de Ruyter has what it takes to turn Eskom around. They also weigh in on who has the power to save the state-owned firm — the ANC, the CEO or public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.