Sky's the limit as Tesla targets mass market Elon Musk's vision was simple: to make an electric vehicle for the masses

Tesla Motors, named after the father of alternating current Nikola Tesla, is an electric car manufacturer headquartered in California, on the west coast of the US.

The company was founded by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning in 2003 with the vision to make the coolest electric sports car, after being inspired by General Motor’s (GM’s) hideous EV1 electric concept car which made its debut in the mid-1990s.